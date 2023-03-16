Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the first eliminator match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Former PSL champions, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will come face to face in a high-stakes clash that will determine which team will progress to the second eliminator.

Islamabad United started their campaign with a win over Karachi Kings but suffered a defeat against Multan Sultans in their second game. However, they bounced back with two consecutive victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The Babar Azam-led Zalmi have had a more rocky ride in the competition, winning their first match against Karachi Kings but losing to Multan Sultans in their second game.

However, Peshawar Zalmi made a comeback with back-to-back wins against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, giving them a chance to secure their place in the next round.

The head-to-head record between the two sides stands at 10-10, with both teams having beaten each other ten times in their 20 matches so far in the Pakistan Super League.

