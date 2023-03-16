Today’s PSL Schedule – March 16th, 2023: Do-or-Die as United and Zalmi Face-Off in 1st Eliminator

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 1st eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs today. The winning team will move on to the 2nd eliminator to face Lahore Qalandars for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

ALSO READ Multan and Rizwan Shatter Records on Their Way to Yet Another PSL Final

Zalmi will be aiming to continue their winning momentum as they defeated Islamabad in their previous encounter in the tournament. Peshawar exited the tournament at this stage last year as they were defeated by the same opponents. This time around they will be determined to bounce back and qualify for the next stage.

United have been inconsistent throughout the tournament and have not been at their usual best. They will be hoping that a change in venue can also bring a change in their fortunes and help them qualify for the second eliminator, where they will set up a rematch of last year’s eliminator against Lahore Qalandars.

Islamabad finished at the third spot in the PSL points table after winning 6 and losing 4 of their 10 matches while Zalmi finished fourth with 5 wins and 5 losses. Both sides will be focused to get a win and continue their journey towards the PSL final.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday, 16 March Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads