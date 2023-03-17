Pakistan Army Gets 45,000 Acres of Barren Land for Farming

Punjab’s caretaker administration has agreed to give the Pakistan Army at least 45,267 acres of land in three districts — Bhakkar, Khushab, and Sahiwal — for “Corporate Agricultural Farming.”

The military’s land directorate wrote to the Punjab chief secretary, the Board of Revenue, and secretaries of the agriculture, forest, livestock, and irrigation departments to transfer:

42,724 acres in Bhakkar’s Kaloor Kot and Mankera

1,818 acres in Khushab’s Quaidabad and Khushab

725 acres in Sahiwal’s Chichawatni.

The letter also referenced the Punjab government’s February 20, 2023 notification and March 8 Joint-Venture (JV) agreement.

While signing the JV management agreement on March 8, it was decided that state lands immediately required for the project be handed over to Pakistan Army.

Citing sources, a report from Dawn states that the military, Punjab government, and corporate farming corporations signed the JV.

The report stated that the Punjab government will supply land and the army will use its resources and manage the project. The business sector will invest and provide auxiliary support, including fertilizers.

Military sources clarified that the land will remain the Punjab government’s property. “Army participation will offer a coherent administrative structure,” the report added.

Citing “insiders”, the report stated that the Army viewed the area as barren, uncultivated, and underutilized. It intends to make it a fruitful land that will yield revenue and natural resources.

According to insiders, retired army officers would handle the project, ensuring the interest of the general public, the government, and the investors.

At least 40% of the cultivation money will go to the Punjab government, 20% to modern agricultural research and development, and the rest to future crops and project expansion.

Via: Dawn