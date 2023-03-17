Imad Wasim’s Heartfelt Message for Karachi Kings Fans Goes Viral

Star Pakistani all-rounder, Imad Wasim has shared a heartfelt message with fans of the Karachi Kings after his team was eliminated from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a short video message posted by Karachi Kings on social media handles, the skipper said that the former champions should have qualified for the playoffs stage of the season.

Imad further added that their fans have supported them in all tough circumstances throughout the competition, but unfortunately, they failed to display satisfactory performance.

The left-handed batter went on to say that Kings played good cricket in the event as they came close to victories in a couple of encounters, but failed to finish the game in their favor.

Imad Wasim stated that he is aware that their performance has disheartened their fans, but they will come up with a better plan next year and showcase a good performance.

It is worth noting that the all-rounder himself played brilliantly in the eighth edition, scoring 404 runs in 10 innings and taking nine wickets with the ball.

Following his impressive all-round performance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selected Imad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on March 24 in the UAE.

