Check Out Oppo Find X6 Pro’s Stunning Camera Results

Oppo is set to release the Find X6 Pro next week, and the company has shared some camera samples that showcase its collaboration with Swedish photography firm Hasselblad while also providing details about the device’s camera system.

The set of three photos displayed exceptional clarity and fine details captured by the phone’s cameras. According to the revealed details, the primary camera of the phone will feature an f/1.8 aperture and a 23mm equivalent lens. The EXIF data of the “eagle shot” indicates a focal length of 144mm, although it may include digital zoom.

However, it does confirm that the telephoto lens has a very bright f/2.6 aperture.

Here are some compressed image samples, but you can find the full-quality ones over on Weibo, where they were originally posted.

The third image appears to have been captured using a long optical zoom, but there seems to be an error with the reported f/4.5 aperture since the telephoto lens is actually f/2.6. This could be a mistake in the EXIF data or a simple typo.

Previous rumors suggested that the Oppo Find X6 would feature three 50MP cameras powered by a Dimensity 9200 chipset, all equipped with Sony IMX890 sensors. The Pro version, on the other hand, would feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor for the primary camera.

Unfortunately, recent reports suggest that the phone may only be available in China and won’t be released in other markets.