Banks to Remain Closed on March 24

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’ for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.

In a circular issued today, the central bank said that Friday is being declared a bank holiday since the 1st of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1444 A.H. is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (already being a public holiday).

All banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), the circular said.