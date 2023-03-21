Banks to Remain Closed on March 24

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2023 | 3:35 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’ for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.

ALSO READ

In a circular issued today, the central bank said that Friday is being declared a bank holiday since the 1st of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1444 A.H. is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (already being a public holiday).

ALSO READ

All banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), the circular said.

ProPK Staff

lens

Shweta Tiwari’s Swimming Pool Pictures With Her Son Go Viral
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Seals 95 Business Premises in Johar Town over Violations
Read more in proproperty
close
>