Petrol Pump Owner Tricked into Buying Fake $1 Million Note

Three fraudsters tricked a trader in Muzaffargarh district’s Kot Addu tehsil by selling him a counterfeit $1 million note. As per reports, Arshad Taqi, a petrol pump owner, was deceived when the fraudsters sold the fake note for Rs. 100 million and got an advance of Rs. 0.8 million before fleeing.

According to the victim, the three accused, Aamir Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq, and Juma Khan, appeared at his petrol pump and offered him a $1 million note and supporting documents.

They said that the note was worth Rs. 280 million, but they would trade it for Rs. 100 million, luring the dealer in.

The trader gave the suspects an advance in exchange for the fraudulent $1 million note. Unfortunately, the dealer learned that the note was fake. The victim subsequently filed a police report, and a case was launched against the three scammers.