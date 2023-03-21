Turk-German Airline SunExpress Starts Flights in Pakistan

Turkiye’s SunExpress airline has been granted permission to begin operations in Pakistan, as per reports on Monday.

SunExpress has been granted permission by the federal government to conduct operations between Pakistan and Turkiye. According to reports, the federal cabinet authorized the summary via circulation, allowing the new airline to operate on the Pakistan-Turkey route.

Turkiye government requested Pakistani authorities to allow SunExpress, an Antalya-based Turkiye-German airline, to operate flights on the route. It should be noted that two Pakistani airlines, government-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Airblue, already fly the same route.

Turkiye Airlines and Pegasus Airlines have also been nominated for operations by Turkiye. Pegasus, Turkiye’s private airline, started operations in Pakistan back in February 2020.

The CAA’s air transport section has given an official flight notification to Turkiye carrier Pegasus. The airline runs four weekly flights between Karachi and Istanbul.

The decision to allow SunExpress airline to fly in Pakistan followed Turkiye President Erdogan’s successful visit to Pakistan.