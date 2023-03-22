Balochistan to Get Daanish Schools Soon

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for modernizing education in Pakistan and providing the latest training to teachers at the launching ceremony of the Teleschool Pakistan App and Google for Education and Digital Continuous Professional Development Initiative.

During his address, the premier stated that teacher training in the country is inadequate. He said that he had directed the improvement of about 40 training centers in the province during his tenure as Chief Minister.

PM Shehbaz announced plans to establish a network of Daanish schools in remote areas of Balochistan and stressed the need to provide education to orphans. He stated that imparting the latest education to the younger generation should be a priority for everyone.

Expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the Federal Education Minister, Education Ministry, and other partners, the prime minister hailed the latest technology as a game-changer for the education sector of the country.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, who also spoke at the event, highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic had created opportunities for adopting distance learning methods.

He further added that six channels were being launched under the initiative, which would serve as a milestone in the education system of the country. The Minister also stated that Pakistan had about 22.8 million out-of-school children, and the recent initiatives would help cater to their needs.