LDA Enforces Rooftop Gardening for Environmental Protection

On Tuesday, Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Ali Randhawa declared that rooftop gardening is now mandatory. This was decided under newly introduced amendments to the LDA building bylaws during a meeting of the Judicial Commission on Water and Environment in Lahore.

The DG also briefed the commission’s member Syed Kamal Haider about LDA’s efforts to safeguard the environment amid ongoing city development initiatives.

He said that by following court orders, departments including the LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, MCL, and others, will work together to reduce environmental pollution. Randhawa further remarked that all agencies would be given a timetable to guarantee that the court’s directives are fulfilled.

To further encourage environmental sustainability, actions have been taken to encourage rooftop gardening under corporate social responsibility.

The Punjab Chief Secretary has directed all ministries to comply with court orders, and the Samanabad Underpass and Akbar Chowk projects are instances of departments collaborating to satisfy these commitments. Randhawa further stated that efforts will be carried out to remove encroachments from the city’s green belts.