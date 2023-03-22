LDA’s Latest Decision Will Bring Major Changes to Lahore’s Private Housing Societies

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has established a working group consisting of seven members to combat fraudulent activities by developers of legal and illegal private housing societies and to strengthen enforcement measures. The panel has also been tasked with evaluating the management structure of the city’s high-rise structures.

According to a notification released on Tuesday, the LDA Director General (DG) approved the formation of a working group to investigate concerns regarding the enforcement mechanisms of private housing societies.

The group includes an additional DG (Housing), who will convene the group, the Director to the LDA Director General (Headquarters), the Chief Metropolitan Officer, the Chief Town Planner, the Director (Master Planning), the Director (Law/High Court), and the Senior Legal Adviser.

According to the Terms of Reference (TORs), the group will assess existing enforcement laws and regulations, recommend modifications, review the overall monitoring and enforcement system, provide a regulatory framework, monitor the administration of built housing societies, study high-rise structures, and verify any other concerns related to the TORs.

The working group will provide recommendations to strengthen the present enforcement framework, as well as strategies and means to ensure the equitable administration of established housing societies and high-rise structures. It will solicit feedback from members of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), private housing organizations, and specialists before submitting its findings, ideally within one week.

In the second week of the current month, the LDA revived and recreated a committee to investigate cases of private housing plans and land subdivisions (small schemes). In light of the current laws and regulations and the master plan, the committee will shorten the approval procedure for private housing schemes requesting technical approval of their layout designs and the landlocked status of land subdivisions. It will also assess the site position and penalty estimation (if applicable), NOCs/clearance necessary for technical approval, litigation, objection resolution, and so on.