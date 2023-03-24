Babar, Shadab and Other Stars to Participate in Lahore’s First Ramadan Tournament

Lahore is getting its first-ever Ramadan cricket tournament, which will feature some of the country’s most prominent names including Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

The commencement of Pakistan’s first-ever Ramadan tournament has been announced with eight teams ready to compete in Lahore.

The tournament is an exciting addition to Pakistan’s cricket calendar and a significant step towards promoting the sport during the holy month of Ramadan. Each team consists of two international players, and more than 400 players have been awarded scholarships for the tournament.

International commentators will commentate during the matches, and the man of the match in each game will receive a prize of Rs. 30,000. The tournament will be organized as per the standards of professional cricket.

Salman Butt, Pakistan’s former captain, is among the key organizers of the tournament, which has attracted some of Pakistan’s best cricket players, including Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Usama Mir, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ihsanullah, Umar Akmal, and Abid Ali.

The tournament also provides an excellent opportunity for up-and-coming players to showcase their talent and be considered for the national team.

Overall, the idea of the Ramadan tournament has been welcomed as a positive initiative for Pakistan’s cricket to attract interest in the domestic circuit as well as to develop young talent.