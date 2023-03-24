Iconic Mohali Stadium May Miss Out on Hosting ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Matches

With the preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 commencing in India, the famous PCA Stadium in Mohali has been excluded from the list of expected venues for the mega-event.

India is gearing up to host the ODI World Cup 2023, featuring 48 matches that will be played across 12 cities from October 5 to November 19. However, reports suggest that the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali may not be among the venues hosting the games after being excluded from the list of probable venues for the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to confirm the venues for any of the matches except for the final, which is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The other 11 cities that could host matches include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

Despite the lack of official communication from the BCCI, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is reportedly hastening the construction work at its new Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali to ready it for the World Cup. The PCA Stadium has hosted four ICC World Cup matches and three ICC World T20 matches so far.