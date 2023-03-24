Here’s the Real Reason Why Babar and Rizwan Went Unsold in The Hundred

Cricket fans were surprised when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were not selected in the draft for the upcoming third edition of The Hundred, a 100-ball cricket tournament.

Both T20 specialists had been registered with the reserve price of £100,000 categories, and it was expected that they would be picked for the edition.

However, it was reported that the right-handed batters had offered only partial availability for the upcoming edition, and due to their incomplete availability, they went unsold.

Meanwhile, four Pakistani cricketers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Ihsanullah Khan, were selected in the draft for the upcoming third edition.

Welsh Fire picked Shaheen Shah Afridi in the £100,000 category to strengthen their bowling unit after a dismal season last year, where they finished at the bottom of the table.

Welsh Fire also selected right-arm speedster, Haris Rauf, who is part of the Shaheen Shah-led bowling attack for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, in the £60,000 category.

Birmingham Phoenix selected all-rounder, Shadab Khan in the £100,000 category while emerging bowler, Ihsanullah was picked by Oval Invincibles in the £40,000 category.

According to reports, 57 Pakistani cricketers signed up for the draft, held yesterday, giving franchise owners a wealth of talent to choose from.