Residents Shocked as Ziarat Receives Unexpected Snowfall in March [Video]

Ziarat, Balochistan, witnessed an unusual event as heavy snowfall descended upon the city in March, which is extremely uncommon for this time of year.

The snowfall created a picturesque landscape that drew awe and admiration from residents and visitors alike. However, the event has once again highlighted the effects of climate change.

🛑 انتہائی غیر معمولی لمحات.. ⁦❄️⁩ زیارت اور گردو نواح میں شدید برف باری، یاد رہے موسم مارچ کے آخر عموماً گرم ہوتا ہے جبکہ اس بار مہینے کے اختتام پر انتہائی ٹھنڈا ہوگیا۔۔ pic.twitter.com/I2b3vHPDBs — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) March 23, 2023

An unusual weather system has gripped the entire country, with heavy rainfall and unusual snowfall predicted during the first ten days of Ramadan.

Just a few days ago, parts of Punjab received heavy hailstorms that caused widespread damage to crops, sparking fears of a potential food shortage in the coming months.

While the snowfall may have brought some respite from the scorching heat in Ziarat, the unexpected weather conditions have left many wondering about climate change’s impact on the city.

Despite the challenges posed by this weather system, the residents of Ziarat have embraced the beauty of nature and continue to celebrate Ramadan with religious zeal.