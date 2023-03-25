Man Kills 7 Family Members Over Property Dispute

In a tragic incident of violence over a property dispute, a man and his accomplices entered his brother’s house and slaughtered seven members of the family in Pakpattan on Saturday morning.

The victims included the mother, brothers, sister-in-law, and their children, who were all shot dead during Sehri in village Barri Rakh.

One seven-year-old girl was seriously injured and immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite repeated calls, the Rescue 1122 service failed to respond, and the girl had to be taken to the hospital in a police van.

The accused fled the scene of the crime, prompting a police investigation. A large contingent of police, along with forensic teams, arrived at the crime scene.

The recent slaughter of seven family members also caught the attention of Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, who has ordered RPO Sahiwal to submit a report. He has further directed DPO Pakpattan to constitute a special team to ensure the swift arrest of the accused.