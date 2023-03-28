Governor Proposes Rs. 50,000 Minimum Wage Amidst Inflation

Given the country’s uncontrollable inflation, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has proposed raising the minimum wage for laborers to Rs. 50,000 in the forthcoming provincial government budget. He proposed this idea during a news conference at the Governor House on Monday.

Previously, while addressing Sindh Assembly, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani also recommended a rise in the minimum wage, arguing that it ought to be at least Rs. 44,000 per month.

Governor Tessori voiced concern over the economic situation of government staff and their families, in addition to the general public, as a result of excessive inflation. He expressed his intention to send a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) recommending a salary raise of 30 to 35 percent for government employees.

Tessori acknowledged that the rise in the pricing of vital goods had put middle-income families in an uncomfortable position. He also stated that low-income families had little protection against increasing prices.

The governor requested for a price-control authority for administrators of Sindh’s municipal agencies. He advised that shopkeepers and dealers who engaged in excessive profiteering during Ramadan face harsh penalties under the law.

He also advised that the government develop an entirely new food price list within the next 48 hours after visiting wholesale fruit and vegetable marketplaces. While the province’s fruit output has decreased owing to recent floods, Tessori noted that the circumstances should not be used to offer fruits at extravagant prices.