Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition Launched

Right on time, Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China featuring the newly announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip with up to a whopping 16 GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 1 TB storage.

Other than that, it shares some of the same specifications as its other Redmi Note 12 siblings. For instance, it has the same 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired charging.

For software, it boots Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

However, it stands out from the rest of the models due to its camera setup. Instead of a 50MP or 108MP main camera, it has a 64MP shooter that comes alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera is a 16MP snapper.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition will be available in black, blue, and silver color options and it will have a starting price of $290 in China. However, maxing out the phone with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage will cost you $378.

Xiaomi has also collaborated with Warner Brothers for a special Harry Potter-themed Redmi Note 12 Turbo complete with themed accessories and a neat back panel.

This model will be available with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for $349.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications