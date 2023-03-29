Sadapay’s Debit Mastercard is No Longer Free

The highly-rated Sadapay’s ‘free debit MasterCard’ service has officially come to an end as the fintech can no longer afford to roll out the instrument for free as economic issues get worse.

In a press release, the company said it had to make some decisions to adjust to the tough economic situation. It said, “In order for us to maintain our service standards and to ensure that your experience remains amazing, we realized we needed to make some compromises. That’s why starting from the 3rd of April, our previously free debit Mastercard will now be priced at Rs. 895 + tax”.

The company said its virtual card, which comes with the account after the user signs up, will still be available for free for online payments. “We understand that many of you don’t use your physical card frequently, and wanted to make sure that you can still enjoy the rest of our services with ease,” it stated.

For users who already have Sadapay’s debit cards, this update will not affect them in any way. For those who want to order a new card or want to get one reissued, the fintech hopes that users will understand why it had to make the call.