FBR Seals Patiala Jewellers for Non Integration With POS

The Federal Board of Revenue has sealed Patiala Jewellers for non-integration with its Point of Sale (POS) system.

Sources told ProPakistani that Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi on Tuesday sealed Patiala Jewellers established on the Murree road due to non-integration of its POS with FBR as required under Sales Tax ACT 1990.

FBR has intensified its activities against those retail outlets which are not integrating with the POS system of FBR.

FBR had also announced reinstating the lucky draw for those who are sending POS receipts to FBR however sources said that Member IR Operations FBR has not given the final nod to start this scheme again due to which, the department could not announce the lucky draw on March 15, 2023.