Shahid Afridi Congratulates Shadab Khan on 100 T20I Wickets

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has congratulated all-rounder, Shadab Khan, for becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter account to appreciate Shadab Khan’s performance, saying, “You have been a great performer for Pakistan, and I wish you more success.”

The former all-rounder praised the Men in Green for bouncing back in the T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates to avoid a whitewash in the series.

The 46-year-old cricketer was also impressed by the outstanding performances of young stylish batter, Saim Ayub, and fiery pacer, Ihsanullah, in the last game of the series.

Mubarak @76Shadabkhan aap ne mera record tor dia 🙂

You have been a great performer for Pakistan and I wish you more success. Good win for Pakistan last night, glad that Saim and Ihsanullah showed their talent. We need to continue to back our youngsters. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 28, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the Mianwali-born all-rounder surpassed Shahid Afridi on the list of most wicket-taking bowlers for Pakistan in the shortest format of cricket.

During the third and last encounter of the series, Shadab Khan took three wickets and conceded just 13 runs in his four-over spell, helping his side win the match by 66 runs.

Shadab is now the seventh bowler in the world to take 100 wickets in T20I after Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lasith Malinga, and Mustafizur Rehman.