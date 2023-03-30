Here Is Your First Official Look At Vivo X Fold 2

The Vivo X Fold 2 is scheduled to be officially released in April and has been presented at the 2023 Boao Forum in China before its launch.

A poster featuring Vivo’s Executive Vice-President, Hu Baishan, and Boao Forum’s Secretary General, Li Baodong, holding the device has been published on Vivo’s Weibo account. The foldable phone boasts a refreshed design, which is visible in the image.

Have a look at a zoomed-in image of the Vivo X Fold 2 in the VP’s hands.

As the image shows, Vivo X Fold 2 looks much like its predecessor, but it no longer has the rectangular module behind the main camera setup. In terms of design, the circular primary camera remains unchanged with three lenses and a ring LED flash just above the ZEISS logo.

Furthermore, the outer display seems to have a curved edge, which should make it easier to use gesture navigation. Rumor has it that the inner and outer displays will feature ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Rumored Specifications

Leaks have also said that the inner display should have a 1440p screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to LTPO support. It will be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 memory.

The rear camera should include a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS, a 12MP IMX663 ultrawide unit, and an additional 12MP IMX663 telephoto sensor. The battery capacity is expected to be 4,800 mAh with 120W super fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.