Sam Billings Takes Credit for Promoting Shaheen Up the Batting Order in Final

Star England batter, Sam Billings has taken credit for promoting the batting order of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the final of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview, Billings claimed that he had advised the skipper to come out in the middle order and take an attacking approach against bowlers at a crucial stage of the game.

The 31-year-old cricketer added that David Wiese was not happy with the move, but it was necessary as the spinners had taken three wickets and seemed more dangerous.

“Shaheen ended up blocking and getting off the strike. So, my thinking was different, and then he took down everyone who bowled to him after a couple of balls,” Billings said.

The wicket-keeper batter went on to say that Shaheen played an outstanding innings and was definitely the turning point of the match for Lahore Qalandars.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Wants Babar Azam to Give Another Chance to Umar Akmal

It is pertinent to mention here that despite an excellent start, the defending champions were tied down by an outstanding bowling display from leg-spinner, Usama Mir.

During the 15th over, the left-arm spinner, Khushdil Shah, managed to dismiss the in-form Sikandar Raza, weakening their prospects of achieving a big total.

However, Shaheen Shah played the innings of his life, scoring a blistering 44* off just 15 balls, including two fours and five sixes, helping his side put in a massive total of 200 runs.