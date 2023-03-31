Federal Board Announces Date Sheet for Annual Matric Exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the date sheet for the annual exams of Secondary School Certification (SSC) Part I and II.

According to the details, the annual exams of SSC Part II will begin on 27 April and end on 20 May. Whereas, the annual exams of SSC Part I will start on 28 April and finish on 22 May. Practical exams for both SSC Part I and II will start on 23 May.

Check out the date sheet below.

In a separate development, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, changed the schedule of spring vacation in all educational institutes operating under it.

According to the official notification, the spring break in FDE-administered schools and colleges will be observed in the last week of Ramadan i.e from 17 to 20 April.

Before the start of Ramadan, the FDE also changed the timings for all educational institutes operating under it. Single-shift institutes operate from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday to Thursday while they close at 12:00 PM on Friday.

Morning shift in double-shift institutes is held from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday. Evening shift in double-shift institutes is held from 12:45 PM to 5:15 PM on Monday to Thursday. It starts at 2:00 PM and ends at 5:15 PM on Friday. Whereas, the Ex-FG Colleges open at 8:00 AM and close at 1:00 PM on Monday to Thursday. They close at 12:00 PM on Friday.