Utility Stores Are No Longer Selling Subsidized Flour to Public

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has stopped supplying discounted flour to the general people at the behest of the current government.

The administration of USC issued a notification on Thursday to discontinue the distribution of subsidized flour packets.

ALSO READ Punjab Excise Department Discovers Multiple Reasons Behind Delays in Smart Card Delivery

A senior USC employee, who requested anonymity, said that the government has ordered them to cease distributing subsidized flour bags to the public.

As a result, USC has suspended the distribution of subsidized flour sacks to the general population for two days.

Previously, a 10kg flour bag could be purchased for Rs. 648 from trucks or utility stores. However, the Punjab government ceased the distribution of subsidized flour bags for more than two weeks and launched a free-of-charge flour campaign.

ALSO READ Indian Doctor Suspended for Racism Against Pakistani Colleague in UK

While supplying free flour, the government increased the price of subsidized flour bags to Rs. 1150. USC, on the other hand, continued to provide subsidized flour at a fair price of Rs. 640 for a 10kg bag.

Regrettably, the government has now directed USC management to stop the distribution of subsidized flour bags to the public, leaving the people with little relief.