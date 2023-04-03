Africa’s Biggest Airline to Start Direct Flights From Pakistan

By Asma Sajid | Published Apr 3, 2023 | 3:26 pm

H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Pakistan, announced on Tuesday that Ethiopian Airlines will begin regular flight operations between Karachi and Addis Ababa on 2 May, connecting South Asian nations with the rest of Africa.

The inaugural flight will take off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on 1 May and land at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on 2 May. Four flights per week would be undertaken to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

As noted by the ambassador, this effort is a game changer for Pakistan, allowing direct market access to the whole African continent, which he believes would be a significant milestone in Ethiopia-Pakistan bilateral ties.

He also praised Ethiopian Airlines’ exceptional services, which has matured into a truly pan-African airline in the past decade, operating at over 130 foreign locations and being the largest airline in terms of revenue, profit, and fleet.

The ambassador stated that since he was appointed ambassador, he has worked to deepen institutional ties as well as increase people-to-people and business-to-business relations between the two countries. The Embassy of Ethiopia organized a successful trade mission of Pakistani businesses to Ethiopia as part of this initiative.

The team of 100 people visited Ethiopia a few weeks ago and played an important role in developing institutional ties between the two nations. The historic trade trip resulted in several memorandums of understanding, as well as major Pakistani investment in Ethiopia.

