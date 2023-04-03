FBR to Launch New AI Project for Digital Monitoring of POS and Track & Trace System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch a new pilot project of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for digital monitoring of the Point of Sale (POS) system and Track and Trace System (TTS).

FBR is set to revolutionize Point of Sale (POS) and Track and Trace System (TTS) through Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Pilot Program, being funded by https://t.co/jdffKuugM5 through ReMIT. 1/2 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) April 2, 2023

The FBR’s tweet on Sunday said that the Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Pilot Program, is being funded by FCDOGov.UK through ReMIT. FBR’s tweet concluded that this program will leverage ML and AI to digitally monitor Tier-1 retailers and select manufacturers in TTS to enhance revenue and facilitate taxpayers’ interactions with FBR using WhatsApp Chat Bot.

It is worth mentioning that the World Bank funds the said project.