Govt Goes After Agent Mafia Scamming Innocent Emigrants

The government is gearing up to introduce the e-protectorate project, aimed at putting an end to the illegal activities of the agent mafia outside Protectorate of Emigrants offices all over the country.

The Emigration (Amendment) Bill has been passed by the National Assembly, paving the way for the implementation of the project.

ALSO READ CDA Proposes Relocating Private Schools from Residential Areas

The e-protectorate aims to facilitate emigrants and eliminate the illegal business of the agent mafia outside government offices.

Its objective is to ensure that emigrants fully comprehend the terms and conditions of employment abroad, as laid out in the Foreign Service Agreement (FSA).

Currently, the process involving the passport office, the protectorate, and document verification is time-consuming, requiring people to wait in long queues at government offices.

The e-protectorate project will streamline the process and provide ease of access to emigrants.

ALSO READ Canada-Bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Norway

The Protectorate of Emigrants performs crucial functions, including submitting reports to the Director General on the performance of overseas employment promoters, inspecting their offices, and supervising their work and behavior in relation to the general public.

The e-protectorate project is expected to enhance the efficacy of the Protectorate of Emigrants and improve its services to the emigrants.