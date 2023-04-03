Polish Oil & Gas Company Makes Gas Discovery in Sindh

Polish oil and gas company PKN ORLEN Pakistan Branch (POGC) has made a gas discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Rayyan-1 well drilled in Kirthar Block (2667.7), located in District Dadu, Sindh.

POGC is the operator of Kirthar Block with 70 percent working interest along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL) as a joint venture partner with 30 percent working interest, according to a stock filing.

The well was drilled down to a depth of 2,446 meters to test the hydrocarbon potential of the well.

A Drill Stem Test (DST) was carried out and the well initially flowed 7.8 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas with a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,920 Pounds per Square inch (PSI) at 28/64″ choke size.

Following the DST, the Rayyan-1 well successfully passed the integrity test. Accordingly, the frac job was conducted and the well flowed at the rate of 12.88 MMSCFD gas at the WHFP of 3,190 PSI at a 28/64″ choke size.

This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves to the company, contribute to reducing the energy demand and supply gap in the country, and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production.