Video of Hasan Ali Sweeping the Pitch Goes Viral on Social Media

Renowned Pakistani pacer, Hasan Ali was recently spotted sweeping the pitch during a match for the ongoing first-ever Ramadan cricket tournament in Lahore.

A short video, which went viral on social media, shows Hasan Ali taking a besom from the sweeper and clearing the dust from the surface.

Despite the sweeper and other staff members trying to stop him, the 28-year-old pacer hilariously tried to hit them with a besom before continuing to sweep the wicket.

It is important to mention here that the cricketer is known for his funny and aggressive nature on and off the field with other players.

During the recently concluded eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he hilariously attempted to jump on Islamabad United wicket-keeper, Azam Khan.

Another funny incident occurred during the same event when Babar Azam tried to threaten the right-arm pacer with a bat when he found him standing still during running between the wickets.

During PSL 8, Hasan Ali was impressive with the ball for Islamabad United, taking 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.85, with his best bowling figures being 3/35.