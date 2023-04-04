PCB Revises Schedule for New Zealand Series for the Umpteenth Time

By Sports Desk | Published Apr 4, 2023 | 4:23 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on 27 and 29 April instead of 26 and 30 April, respectively.

Karachi, originally scheduled to hold four ODIs, will stage the last three ODIs.

The tour will commence with the first T20I on 14 April at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Lahore will host the first three T20Is before both sides move to Rawalpindi for the next four matches of the tour. The final three matches of the tour will be played in Karachi as New Zealand’s white-ball tour of the country comes to an end.

Here’s the revised schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
14 April 1st T20I 9:00 PM Lahore
15 April 2nd T20I 9:00 PM Lahore
17 April 3rd T20I 9:00 PM Lahore
20 April 4th T20I 9:00 PM Rawalpindi
24 April 5th T20I 9:00 PM Rawalpindi
27 April 1st ODI 3:30 PM Rawalpindi
29 April 2nd ODI 3:30 PM Rawalpindi
3 May 3rd ODI 3:30 PM Karachi
5 May 4th ODI 3:30 PM Karachi
7 May 5th ODI 3:30 PM Karachi

It is pertinent to mention here that there have been changes to the schedule multiple times, however, it seems that this is the last of the changes.

