Homemade Meals Are Preferred Over Restaurants Amid Inflation: Survey

Gallup Pakistan recently conducted a survey to gather public opinion regarding home-cooked food and eating out at restaurants. The results revealed that a large number of Pakistanis have reduced their frequency of dining out due to inflation.

The survey found that 89 percent of respondents have reduced their visits to hotels and restaurants. Instead, the majority of those surveyed preferred to enjoy meals at home with loved ones.

Despite this trend, the survey also found that 9% of Pakistanis continue to go to hotels and restaurants as frequently as they did before. They claimed that inflation has not impacted their dining habits in any significant way.

The Gallup survey sheds light on the impact of inflation on the food and hospitality industry in Pakistan. With a large percentage of the population opting for home-cooked meals, restaurants, and hotels may need to adjust their business strategies to remain competitive. This may include offering more affordable menu options or increasing focus on delivery services.