100 MPH at 100: Elderly Man Impresses Shoaib Akhtar With His Bowling

Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket, and even years after retiring from the sport of cricket, he continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide.

Akhtar’s unique and lightning-fast bowling action has earned him a massive following, not only in Pakistan but also in other countries, with many aspiring to imitate his style.

ALSO READ Ticket Prices for Pakistan and New Zealand Matches in Pindi and Karachi

Recently, the world’s fastest bowler took to his social media handles to share a video of an elderly fan who had successfully imitated his bowling style, much to Akhtar’s delight.

In the short video posted by the Rawalpindi Express, the elderly fan can be seen attempting to bowl with the same speed and intensity as Akhtar, despite his age.

The 47-year-old fast bowler captioned the video, writing, “Aray wah. 100 mph at 100. I would love to meet him. Can someone find him?”

The Rawalpindi-born pacer has played 224 matches for Pakistan, taking 444 international wickets during his illustrious career spanning over a decade.

He still holds the record for bowling the fastest ball in cricket, clocking 161.4 kilometers per hour during the ICC ODI World Cup 2003 match against England at Cape Town.