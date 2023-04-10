Will Pakistan See This Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

In a highly-anticipated celestial event, a rare hybrid solar eclipse will grace the skies on 20 April, marking the first such occurrence of the year.

Although spectators in Pakistan will miss out on this spectacular astronomical event, parts of the Pacific, and Indian Ocean regions, East Timor, Western Australia, and eastern Indonesia are expected to enjoy the view.

ALSO READ Night Flights at Major International Airport in Pakistan Suspended for 5 Months

Hybrid solar eclipses are a rarity, and this event is no exception. With just a few occurring per century, this one is sure to leave a lasting impression on avid astronomy enthusiasts.

According to reports, the total duration of the solar eclipse will be five hours and twenty-four minutes, providing ample time to catch a glimpse of the shadow of the moon as it moves across the sun.

ALSO READ Here Are the 5 Cheapest Countries for Pakistani Travelers

During the event, there will be a transition from a total to an annular eclipse, resulting in some areas seeing the moon completely obscure the sun, while others witness a ring of light around the shadow’s edge.

While the eclipse is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle, viewers in Pakistan and India will be unable to see even a partial hybrid solar eclipse. Nevertheless, this awe-inspiring event is sure to be a source of wonder and amazement for many around the world.