GC University Announces Special Bonus for Employees Ahead of Eid

In a gesture of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of its staff, GC University Lahore has announced a special Eid honorarium.

The Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi, shared the news with his colleagues in a message.

Under the new provision, the non-teaching staff will receive a special Eid honorarium equal to one-half of their basic pay scale of 2017.

Meanwhile, all teaching staff will receive a fixed amount. The announcement has been met with enthusiasm by the university’s staff.

Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi remarked, “We are delighted to offer this token of appreciation to our teaching and non-teaching staff on the occasion of Eid. They are a vital part of our university, and we highly value their dedication and hard work. This is our way of thanking them for their contributions.”

Initially, the special Eid honorarium was intended solely for the non-teaching staff. However, at the request of the Academic Staff Association of GCU, the faculty was also included in this provision.

The President of the GCU Academic Staff Association, Prof Dr. Babar Aziz GCU, and Registrar Dr. Shaukat Ali expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor.

They stated that the special Eid honorarium is expected to provide some financial relief to the teaching and non-teaching staff of GC University Lahore, allowing them to enjoy the festival of Eid with their loved ones.