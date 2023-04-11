Here’s How You Can Apply for a UAE Golden Visa Entry Permit

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently hiked the application fee for a six-month entry permit required to apply for a 10-year golden visa, the country’s long-term residency option.

The new fee is now AED 1,250, which includes several other costs such as AED 1,000 for issuance, AED 100 for application, AED 100 for smart services, AED 28 for e-services, and AED 22 for ICP fees.

Under the golden visa scheme, several categories of individuals are eligible, including skilled individuals such as scientists and specialists, public fund investors, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding high school graduates, graduates from accredited UAE universities, graduates from internationally accredited universities, and front-line defense workers.

In order to apply for the golden visa, eligible individuals must first get a six-month entry permit to enter the UAE. Here is the application process for a six-month entry permit:

Documents

Eligible individuals must submit:

A colored photograph.

Passport copy of applicant as well as dependents.

Eligibility proof for a golden visa.

Aside from these documents, applicants must submit another set of documents depending on their category. You can find the list of required documents by clicking here or by visiting ICP’s website.

How to Apply for Six-Month Entry Permit

Golden Visa applicants have several options to submit their application documents, including the ICP website, the UAE ICP smartphone app for iOS and Android, Customer Happiness Centers, and Tasheel Typing Centers.

Upon submission, the applicant will receive an SMS and email acknowledging receipt of their application, as well as future updates on the status of their application. Once the entry permit is approved, the applicant will get an email containing the permit.

Rejection of Application

According to the ICP, incomplete applications or those with missing information will be automatically rejected after 30 days. In case of a third time return due to data defects or missing documents, the application will be declined.

Fee refunds will only be granted if the application is rejected and issued through a credit card within six months of submission, or via check or bank transfer for banks located within the country and within a maximum period of five years.