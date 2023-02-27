Here’s All You Need to Know About Golden Visa in UAE

The Golden Visa allows foreigners to live, work or study in the UAE for up to 10 years. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reserves this renewable golden residency program for special individuals such as investors and those with exceptional skills.

Here’s all you need to know about UAE’s Golden Visa:

Benefits of Golden Visa in UAE

ALSO READ Emirates Cancels Multiple Flights to Germany

A multiple-entry visa valid for 6 months, followed by the issuance of residency permits.

Valid for 10 years and can be renewed.

Individuals can self-sponsor visas.

Visa won’t be canceled even when staying outside of the UAE for a long time.

Can sponsor their family members, including spouses and children of all ages.

Can sponsor their parents for a 10-year residency period without the need to pay additional deposits.

Can sponsor an unlimited number of domestic helpers.

Family members can stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration if the Golden Visa holder dies.

Golden Visa holders will be given Esaad Privilege Card.

Golden Visa holders can apply for insurance coverage of AED 2,000-50,000.

Requirements for Golden Visa in UAE

Public Investors

To be eligible for this Golden Visa, investors must meet the following criteria:

A letter from an investment fund in the UAE, confirming that the investor has deposited at least AED 2 million.

A valid commercial or industrial license and a memorandum of association, stating that the investor’s capital is not less than AED 2 million.

A letter from the Federal Tax Authority confirming that the investor has paid the government no less than AED 250,000 annually.

Fully own the invested capital, and it mustn’t be a loan.

Proof of medical insurance for themselves and their family members (if any).

Real Estate Investors

The property mustn’t be less than AED 2 million in value.

A letter from the land department, confirming the ownership of the property.

Applicants can also purchase a property with a loan from approved local banks.

Entrepreneurs

The project value mustn’t be less than AED 500,000, as stated in an auditor’s approval letter from the UAE.

An approval letter stating that the project is of a technical or future nature.

An accredited business incubator in the UAE should develop the proposed business in the country.

Doctors and Scientists

Doctors must get an approval letter from the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE.

Scientists must meet certain criteria, including getting a letter of recommendation from the Emirates Council of Scientists or a letter from the Secretariat of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence. The letter must state that the applicant has been awarded the Medal of Scientific Excellence.



Creative Individuals in Culture and Art

An approval letter from the department of culture and arts in the respective emirate.

Executive Directors

A copy of a university degree certified by the Ministry of Education (MoE) with a qualification not less than a bachelor’s degree.

An experience letter of no less than 5 years holding the same position.

A salary certificate with a monthly salary of AED 50,000.

A work contract.

Athletes

A recommendation letter issued by the General Sports Authority or one of the sports councils.

Specialists in Engineering and Science

A copy of a bachelor’s or a master’s degree attested by the MoE.

A work contract.

Exceptional High School Students

National-level toppers with a minimum grade of 95% in public or private secondary school.

Recommendation letter from the MoE’s Emirates Schools Establishment.

University Students

The university must be rated either A or B class.

A recommendation letter from the university, an accredited graduation certificate, or an accredited academic record stating that the student’s CGPA is not lower than 3.5 for A-class universities and 3.8 for B-class universities is submitted.

The student must’ve graduated in the last 2 years.

ALSO READ Dubai Police Arrested 209 Fugitives in The Last 3 Years

Leaders of Humanitarian Work

5 years of work experience with international and regional organizations.

5 years of work experience with civil associations and institutions of public interest.

An appreciation award from a local, regional, or global humanitarian organization.

Financers of humanitarian assistance with no less than AED 2 million.

Frontline Heroes

Frontline heroes, showing impressive performance in crises like COVID-19, are eligible for a Golden Visa with a recommendation from a competent authority. These include nurses, medical assistants, lab technicians, pharmacologists, and other cadres approved by the Frontline Heroes Office.

How to Apply

Via Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP)

Individuals can apply for a Golden Visa at ICP’s smart services platform.

Via General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai

Open the GDRFA website.

Choose Golden Visa service.

Fill out the application form.

Attach documents and pay the fees (given below).

Submit the application.

Interested people can also apply via the GDRFA app, available on iOS and Android.

Golden Visa Fees

Visa Category Visa Cost (inside UAE) Visa Cost (outside UAE) Application Fee Medical Examination Emirates ID Processing UAE Health Insurance 10-year Golden Visa AED 2,800-3,800 AED 3,800-4,800 AED 150 Approx. AED 1,000 Processing Charge Starts at AED 800

The fees may vary. Applicants are advised to visit the above-mentioned official websites for more details regarding the cost.