Lower Income Country Debt Payments to Hit Highest Level in 25 Years: Report

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Apr 11, 2023 | 3:15 pm

Debt payments in low-income countries will reach their highest level since 1998 in 2023, with countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Laos, Zambia, and Dominica having external debt payments of over 30 percent of government revenue between 2022-2024.

According to figures released by Debt Justice, external debt payments for 91 countries will average at least 16.3 percent of government revenue in 2023, rising to 16.7 percent in 2024, an increase of over 150 percent since 2011.

Heidi Chow, Executive Director of Debt Justice said, “Debt payments are reaching crisis levels in many countries, hindering the ability of governments to provide public services, fight the climate crisis and respond to economic turmoil. There’s no time to waste, we urgently need fast and comprehensive debt relief schemes across all external creditors, including legislation in the UK and New York to make private lenders take part in debt cancellation”.

According to the report, which cites World Bank data, Sri Lanka, Laos, Pakistan, Zambia, and Dominica have external debt repayments accounting for more than 30 percent of government revenue between 2022 and 2024.

Approximately half of the debt is owed to private lenders, 30 percent to multilateral institutions, 12 percent to Chinese public and private lenders, and 12 percent to other governments.

Mae Buenaventura of the Debt Justice Program of the Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) said, “Debt payments drain Southern countries of much-needed development financing to protect its citizens from the ever-worsening economic and climate crises”.

She added, “Recent developments in Pakistan and Sri Lanka demonstrate how current international debt mechanisms are spectacularly failing to provide the deep, wide, equitable, and permanent debt reduction to prevent the deterioration of living conditions by peoples of the South. Without debt cancellation, Southern debts will continue to rise and along with it, the continued hemorrhage of development finance”.

The 91 countries with their payments in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the average across the three years, are listed here:

Country World Bank income classification 2022 2023 2024 Average 2022-2024
Sri Lanka Lower middle 81.4 75.0 78.6 78.3
Lao PDR Lower middle 52.9 65.6 53.5 57.3
Dominica Upper middle / SIDS 29.4 57.8 76.6 54.6
Pakistan Lower middle 40.0 46.7 42.5 43.0
Zambia Low 51.1 27.3 38.5 38.9
Bhutan Lower middle 38.9 31.9 37.5 36.1
Mongolia Lower middle 28.4 21.3 51.8 33.8
Angola Lower middle 30.9 35.7 33.0 33.2
Djibouti Lower middle 34.1 32.0 32.1 32.7
Congo, Rep Lower middle 37.1 29.1 22.2 29.5
Malawi Low 43.2 24.6 20.2 29.3
Tunisia Lower middle 24.3 30.1 32.9 29.1
Ghana Lower middle 28.2 30.5 26.6 28.4
Mauritania Lower middle 26.1 29.5 27.7 27.8
Benin Lower middle 23.1 27.3 31.1 27.2
El Salvador Lower middle 32.3 30.9 17.7 27.0
Cabo Verde Lower middle / SIDS 24.6 27.3 25.5 25.8
Ethiopia Low 27.3 22.5 27.1 25.7
Jamaica Upper middle / SIDS 25.3 23.3 28.1 25.6
Cote d’Ivoire Lower middle 24.8 25.9 25.3 25.4
Maldives Upper middle / SIDS 36.8 21.2 14.0 24.0
Senegal Lower middle 25.1 22.4 24.0 23.8
Sierra Leone Low 22.7 23.9 24.2 23.6
Gambia Low 23.1 23.7 21.7 22.8
Cameroon Lower middle 24.2 21.8 19.7 21.9
South Sudan Low 26.8 17.9 19.5 21.4
Guinea-Bissau Low / SIDS 19.4 20.9 23.3 21.2
Mozambique Low 17.3 31.0 14.2 20.8
Kenya Lower middle 18.9 15.9 22.7 19.2
Egypt Lower middle 18.8 17.9 20.6 19.1
Belize Upper middle / SIDS 19.8 19.0 17.8 18.9
Guinea Low 13.7 22.9 19.5 18.7
Ukraine Lower middle 16.8 16.2 21.7 18.3
Yemen Low 20.8 18.4 14.3 17.8
Chad Low 18.5 13.8 16.0 16.1
Comoros Lower middle / SIDS 8.6 19.1 19.2 15.6
Indonesia Lower middle 12.8 13.6 20.1 15.5
Morocco Lower middle 14.3 13.5 18.3 15.4
Dominican Republic Upper middle / SIDS 14.0 13.7 18.0 15.3
Grenada Upper middle / SIDS 15.5 14.9 14.3 14.9
Togo Low 12.4 15.2 15.3 14.3
Madagascar Low 9.1 20.3 13.4 14.3
Niger Low 11.9 14.6 13.8 13.5
Nicaragua Lower middle 15.0 11.8 13.4 13.4
St Vincent and the Grenadines Upper middle / SIDS 15.1 12.4 12.0 13.2
Samoa Lower middle / SIDS 12.2 13.6 12.6 12.8
Myanmar Lower middle 13.4 12.4 12.6 12.8
Tanzania Lower middle 14.1 11.5 9.7 11.7
Somalia Low 9.3 9.6 15.0 11.3
Sudan Low 15.3 9.7 8.6 11.2
Mali Low 11.4 11.2 10.5 11.0
Central African Republic Low 9.0 10.6 12.9 10.8
Tajikistan Lower middle 10.3 10.8 11.2 10.8
Honduras Lower middle 7.6 8.3 15.3 10.4
Uganda Low 9.6 10.3 10.4 10.1
Kygryz Republic Lower middle 8.9 10.6 10.8 10.1
Bolivia Lower middle 11.7 11.2 7.2 10.0
Liberia Low 7.0 11.8 10.3 9.7
Cambodia Lower middle 9.5 9.3 9.6 9.4
Bangladesh Lower middle 8.3 9.6 10.0 9.3
Tonga Upper middle / SIDS 9.1 8.7 9.4 9.1
Burkina Faso Low 8.3 9.4 9.3 9.0
Papua New Guinea Lower middle / SIDS 8.0 8.9 9.5 8.8
Haiti Lower middle / SIDS 9.2 8.4 7.8 8.5
Rwanda Low 6.6 9.8 8.2 8.2
Congo, DR Low 9.7 8.3 5.7 7.9
Marshall Islands Upper middle / SIDS 8.5 8.2 6.2 7.6
Uzbekistan Lower middle 6.5 8.1 8.2 7.6
Fiji Upper middle / SIDS 7.1 7.6 7.2 7.3
Lesotho Lower middle 6.6 7.3 7.9 7.3
St Lucia Upper middle / SIDS 7.6 7.3 6.7 7.2
Nigeria Lower middle 5.8 7.5 7.9 7.1
Vanuatu Lower middle / SIDS 5.6 7.3 7.4 6.8
Eswatini Lower middle 4.3 6.3 9.5 6.7
Mauritius Upper middle / SIDS 8.1 6.7 5.0 6.6
Vietnam Lower middle 6.6 6.7 6.3 6.5
Sao Tome and Principe Lower middle / SIDS 5.1 6.3 7.4 6.3
Burundi Low 4.8 5.7 6.3 5.6
Philippines Lower middle 5.1 4.5 5.8 5.1
Micronesia Lower middle / SIDS 5.6 5.5 3.9 5.0
Nepal Lower middle 4.2 4.3 4.5 4.4
Guyana Upper middle / SIDS 4.3 3.9 3.6 4.0
Eritrea Low 4.0 3.7 3.6 3.8
India Lower middle 3.2 3.1 3.3 3.2
Zimbabwe Lower middle 3.0 2.6 2.5 2.7
Timor-Leste Lower middle / SIDS 2.4 2.8 2.9 2.7
Solomon Islands Lower middle / SIDS 1.5 2.3 3.0 2.3
Afghanistan Low 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.6
Tuvalu Upper middle / SIDS 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.6
Algeria Lower middle 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2
Iran Lower middle 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0


