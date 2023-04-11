Security Agency Officer Charged for Alleged Harassment

A national security agency junior officer has been accused of harassing a female passenger while working as a driver for an online cab service. A case has been registered against him by Toba Tek Singh police.

The complainant, a software engineer, had arranged for a cab to travel from Lahore to Multan through the online service and was picked up by the accused driver from the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS) in Lahore.

The driver took the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway without her knowledge and then asked her to drive the car, after which he allegedly filmed her without her consent. The woman claims that during the ride, the driver attempted to harass her twice, but she resisted and contacted the motorway police emergency helpline.

The motorway police intervened and arrested the driver, who was then handed over to Toba Tek Singh police. The driver was identified as a junior officer of a national security agency from Sialkot.

It’s undetermined why the security officer worked as an online taxi driver and traveled from Sialkot to Lahore to pick up the complaint. Based on the woman’s accusation, the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver.