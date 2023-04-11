Simon Doull in Trouble Again After He Does With Kohli What He Did With Babar

Renowned New Zealand commentator, Simon Doull has criticized Virat Kohli for slowing down in order to reach his fifty in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a match against Super Giants, Kohli scored 61 off 44 balls, including four boundaries and the same number of sixes. However, the right-hander took 10 balls to get his score from 42 to 50.

ALSO READ Ex-Chief Selector Says Senior Players Should Have Been Rested for NZ Series

Simon Doull, who was commentating, said that Kohli started off very well and kept the strike rate high by playing a lot of shots, but slowed down the inning for a personal milestone.

“I do not think there is room for that in this game anymore. You have just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You have got to keep going,” Doull added.

Virat’s fans were not happy with the comments and slammed the Kiwi commentator on social media for his remarks.

After Super Giants secured a one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Irfan Pathan said that the Indian batting great is not the best choice to open the innings for his side.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League, Doull criticized Babar Azam for slowing down when he was on 99 runs.

Commentating during the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, Simon Doull said, “Hundreds are great, stats are brilliant, but the team must always come first.”