WhatsApp Will Let You Use The Same Account on 4 Phones Soon

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has been around for years, but it only allows you to connect your account to laptops, desktops, and tablets. This is about to change as the long-promised Companion Mode has been widely released to all WhatsApp beta users.

This feature is now one step closer to launching on the app’s stable version. As always, the news was first shared by folks over at WABetaInfo.

Companion Mode will be a significant upgrade for WhatsApp as it will let you use the same account on 4 different smartphones. This should be highly convenient for those who have multiple phones and want to use the same account on each one.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Will Let You Lock Chats With Passwords Soon

However, if you want to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones, you have to make sure both devices are running the same version of the app.

As the screenshot shows, Companion Mode will work the same way as linked devices. Opening up the linked devices section will give you a QR code which you can scan on the secondary phone to use the same WhatsApp account on it. This will sync your chats and media on the other phone as well.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Now Lets You Extract Text from Any Image

You will not need an active internet connection on the first phone to keep using WhatsApp on the secondary phone.

For now, the feature is only available on WhatsApp beta for Android and there is no word on when it will launch for iOS devices. In any case, we will update this space as soon as Companion Mode becomes widely available.