Trophy for Pakistan-New Zealand T20I Series Unveiled

Babar Azam and Tom Latham revealed the trophy for the upcoming five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand, which is set to begin tomorrow.

The excitement surrounding the Pakistan-New Zealand series has shot up as the two captains unveiled the trophy for the T20I series. The trophy reveal event was held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the first match of the series will take place.

Babar Azam and Tom Latham lifted the veil off the glittering trophy. The trophy features a sleek hourglass shape crested with a star representing Pakistan and a fern representing New Zealand.

The trophy unveiling has added to the anticipation of the series, and cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the intense competition between these two formidable teams. It will be a great opportunity for Pakistan to showcase their skills in front of the home crowd while New Zealand will look to start the series on a high.

The much-awaited series includes five T20I matches which will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The first three matches will be played in Lahore on the 14th, 15th, and 17th of April, followed by two matches in Rawalpindi on the 20th and 24th of April.