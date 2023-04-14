Abbas 1-0 Guardiola: Hampshire Denies City’s Manager’s Request to Take Abbas’ Suite

Hampshire County Cricket Club denied Man City’s Pep Guardiola’s request to take Mohammad Abbas’ penthouse suite at the Hilton Hotel as Head of Cricket Operations being an Arsenal fan said ‘no chance’.

Hampshire County Cricket Club recently denied a request made by Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, to take Mohammad Abbas’ penthouse suite at the Hilton Hotel for two nights. Abbas had secured the suite as part of his deal with the club, which provided a premier view of The Ageas Bowl cricket ground.

Guardiola requested the suite during Man City’s stay at the Hilton, but Hampshire upheld Abbas’ contract and declined the request.

The incident was shared by journalist Cameron Ponsonby in a lighthearted conversation.

“Man City were playing Southampton last week, and Man City were staying at the Hilton hotel. Man City put in a request that if their manager Pep Guardiola can take Abbas’ suite off him for two nights. Hampshire said no, that’s Mohammad Abbas’ suite. Pep, you go down the hallway,” he said.

It was later confirmed by Keith Barker humorously that the head of cricket operations of Hampshire apparently made his decision as an Arsenal fan.

Reacting to the news, Keith Barker wrote, “This is 100% true. The head of cricket operations is an Arsenal fan and said no chance”.

Pep Guardiola’s request being denied due to football bias adds a lighthearted element to the story, but ultimately the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to contractual obligations within the world of sports.