Brendon McCullum Under Investigation for Links With Indian Betting Website

England’s Test head coach, Brendon McCullum is in hot waters as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is currently investigating if he breached its anti-corruption rules by promoting a betting website, 22Bet India.

The ECB said it is exploring the matter and is discussing the matter with McCullum after adverts on YouTube and posts on his social media feeds raised concerns about his relationship with the Cyprus-registered company.

The ECB’s anti-corruption code prohibits players and officials from directly or indirectly encouraging parties to place bets on matches or competitions.

New Zealand’s Problem Gambling Foundation has filed a complaint to the country’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which has confirmed 22Bet’s adverts are misleading because they are not a registered New Zealand sports bookmaker and they are not also licensed or regulated by the DIA. As a result, the adverts have been geo-blocked for users in the country.

Simon Auteri, McCullum’s agent stated, “We are speaking to the ECB about this. I am not going to comment on anything. We are working through it.”

McCullum’s highly successful stint as the head coach of England’s Test side has earned him plaudits from across the world. ‘Bazball’, as it is now known, under the leadership of Ben Stokes, has led the English side to 10 wins out of 12 matches so far.