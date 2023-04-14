Shehroze Kashif is Reaching Higher with Zong 4G

Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer with countless records under his belt, recently embarked on a ‘world record’ journey to scale all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks.

At 19, he summited the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, just two months after climbing Mount Everest – becoming the youngest person to do so.

At the age of 17, Kashif, who started climbing during his teenage years, successfully climbed Broad Peak, which stands at 8,047 meters (26,400 feet) and is the 12th tallest mountain in the world.

Today, he aims to set a new world record by scaling all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. And supporting his ambitious dream is Zong, standing by his side.

‘Nothing is Impossible’

Behind Shehroze’s astounding successes is his firm belief that nothing is impossible. With Zong’s unwavering support, Shehroze believes that he can make many new records and make Pakistan prouder.

Zong stays committed to extending full support to young Pakistani talent like Shehroze to promote healthy sporting activities in the country and create new opportunities for Pakistani youth’s constructive engagement.

Zong, with its support, will continue to empower Shehroze and other talented people like him to accomplish their dreams and promote a better picture of Pakistan globally.

‘Reaching Higher’

To commemorate Pakistan Day this year, Zong 4G launched a campaign called ‘Reaching Higher with Zong 4G’ on various digital platforms.

The campaign aimed to showcase inspiring stories of talented and young individuals like Shehroze, who are not only representatives of their generation but also of their country.

This campaign also emphasized the power of digital technology in driving positive change and making a social impact.

Zong – Gen-Z’s 1st Choice

Shehroze’s story highlights how the digitally-savvy Gen-Zong can collaborate and help each other grow on a large scale. Zong 4G is committed to bringing Pakistan up to par and beyond the global standard of digitalization.

Through its efforts, Zong 4G has spearheaded a digital revolution in Pakistan that has the potential to revolutionize the country’s economy and society.

By empowering its citizens with digital tools and resources, Zong 4G is enabling Pakistan to become more connected, informed, and prosperous.