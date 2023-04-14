Planning Minister Forms 15-Member National Task Force on Artificial Intelligence

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the country’s National Development.

The key objective of the (NTF) is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors. The NTF force will comprise experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

ALSO READ Ishaq Dar to Hold Virtual Talks With President of Asian Development Bank Today

The Planning Minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in the near future and stated that it would bring transformative changes in the fields of economy, governance, and education. The task force aims to harness the power of AI for Pakistan’s development and growth while ensuring that the benefits are accessible to all segments of society.

Professor Iqbal said that establishing NTF on AI is part of the government’s commitment to embracing AI and its potential to transform the country’s economic landscape positively. In 2018, the PML-N government set up the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence. By investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens, said the Minister.

ALSO READ Utility Stores Reduce Prices of Two Most Popular Ramadan Food Items

The minister emphasized the crucial role of AI in driving economic growth and development for Pakistan. The integration of AI in our governance, healthcare, and education systems has the potential to revolutionize these sectors and bring about significant progress, said the minister.

He pointed out that from improving decision-making processes to personalized medical treatments and enhancing learning experiences, AI can offer solutions that were previously unattainable.