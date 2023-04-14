Utility Stores Reduce Prices of Two Most Popular Ramadan Food Items

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced a price reduction on two of its popular items, Gram Flour and Dates.

According to a notification released by the USC, the price of Gram Flour has been reduced by Rs. 15 per kg, with the new rate set at Rs. 225 per kg.

Meanwhile, a 500 gm packet of dates will now be available at Rs. 235 instead of the previous rate of Rs. 245, reflecting a price cut of Rs. 10.

The notification also highlighted that the price reduction would be effective immediately.

A spokesperson for USC stated that the decision was taken for the convenience of the people and to provide relief to consumers who are struggling to manage their household budgets.

USC, which operates a chain of stores across the country, is already subsidizing 19 basic food items under the Prime Minister’s relief package.

The spokesperson further assured that an ample supply of these subsidized items, including the newly reduced Gram Flour and Dates, had been ensured at all the utility stores.

Moreover, the spokesperson informed that USC is offering other items at highly discounted rates as compared to the general market.