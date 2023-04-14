Punjab Finally Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

The Punjab government has also released its own schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Unlike KP, Punjab has given the exact number of holidays as the federal government.

According to the official notification, Eid holidays will be observed from 21-25 April (Friday to Tuesday) across the province.

Earlier today, the KP government announced more Eid holidays than the federal government. As per the official notification from the KP government, Eid holidays will be observed from 21-26 April (Friday to Wednesday) across the province.

On Thursday, the federal government announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday). The announcement was made after the government approved a recommendation forwarded by the Cabinet Division.

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has also summoned its monthly meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal. The meeting has been fixed for 20 April (29 Ramadan), Thursday. Zonal committees will also meet at designated zones on the same day.

The central meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony building in Islamabad. Chairman Molana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the session.