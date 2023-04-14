Pakistan Railways to Run 5 Special Trains on Eid

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced that it will operate five special trains during Eid-ul-Fitr to accommodate people’s travel needs. These trains will operate between Karachi and Lahore, as well as Karachi and Peshawar and various locations in Pakistan.

On the 18th of this month, the first special train will depart from Karachi for Peshawar Cantt, while the second will depart from Quetta for Rawalpindi. The third special train will run from Karachi to Lahore on April 19.

On April 26, the fourth train will depart Rawalpindi for Quetta, and on April 27, the fifth and final special train will travel from Lahore to Karachi. The schedule for these trains is as follows:

Pakistan Railways (PR) has released a new train schedule for the summer season that will take effect on April 15.

According to the new timetable, the arrival and departure times of thirteen trains at various rail­way sta­tions have been revised, while three trains have been temporarily suspended.

The department has also resumed the Shalimar Express train route between Lahore and Karachi to facilitate a majoritiy of travelers.