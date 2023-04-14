KP Announces More Eid Holidays Than Federal Government

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also announced its own schedule for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the official notification issued by the KP government, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the province will be observed from 21 to 26 April (Friday to Wednesday). The official work will resume across the province on 27 April.

Here is the official notification.

On Thursday, the federal government announced the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday). The announcement was made after the government approved a recommendation forwarded by the Cabinet Division.

ALSO READ Supreme Court Orders SBP to Release Rs. 21 Billion for Elections

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has also summoned its monthly meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal. The meeting has been fixed for 20 April (29 Ramadan), Thursday. Zonal committees will also meet at designated zones on the same day.

The central meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony building in Islamabad. Chairman Molana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the session.